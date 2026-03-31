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The Latest Intel on Kentucky's Interest in Central Arkansas Guard Camren Hunter

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck29 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
Dec 13, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Frankie Collins (1) and guard Tyler Tanner (3) trap Central Arkansas Bears guard Camren Hunter (1) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Frankie Collins (1) and guard Tyler Tanner (3) trap Central Arkansas Bears guard Camren Hunter (1) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

KSR+ shares the latest intel on Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter, who Kentucky is expected to be involved with in the portal.

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