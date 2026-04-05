Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

The Latest on San Diego State Guard Miles Byrd Ahead of the Transfer Portal

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck9 hours agoPolacheckKSR
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) gestures after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the second half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) gestures after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the second half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

KSR+ shares the latest on San Diego State guard Miles Byrd, which school is gaining traction, and more, ahead of the transfer portal opening.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
KSR+
+
+
One subscription: The best Kentucky Wildcats coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.