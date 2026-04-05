The Latest on San Diego State Guard Miles Byrd Ahead of the Transfer Portal

The Latest on San Diego State Guard Miles Byrd Ahead of the Transfer Portalby: Jacob Polacheck9 hours agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppDec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) gestures after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the second half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn ImagesKSR+ shares the latest on San Diego State guard Miles Byrd, which school is gaining traction, and more, ahead of the transfer portal opening.