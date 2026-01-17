LB Drew Williams lands offer at Will Stein's first junior day

When a new staff comes in one of the first orders of business is to put together a recruiting board.

This board will come together through film evaluation, an assessment of the talent in places the staff plans to recruit, and based on connections that exist between those new staff members and players who knew them from their previous jobs.

In the case of 2027 linebacker Drew Williams there was a connection to new Wildcat linebackers coach Chad Wilt who is coming in from Michigan State. Wilt was Williams’ main point of contact on the staff before he made it down for the first junior day of the Will Stein era this weekend.

The 6’2, 205-pound linebacker from Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah spoke with KSR+ about his experience at Kentucky on Saturday, which served as an introduction to Will Stein’s plan for the future.

“We got there at like 9:15 and I got introduced to some of the coaches,” Williams said Saturday after departing Lexington. “We walked in and did height and weight. We went upstairs and sat in the team room for a little bit. The coaches went through their introductions and then we all split up into groups.”

There were some 2026 prospects there, such as visiting defensive tackle Dylan Berymon, on an official visit before he signs somewhere. Those players made up one group. The rest of the players were split up into offensive and defensive groups.

“So they had stations and the defense stayed in the room and went with the Director of Player Development and a bunch of things like that. We moved on to the weight room and met the new strength and conditioning coach. He was cool.”

At that point Williams was pulled aside and brought up to Will Stein’s office. That’s when he got news of an offer from Kentucky.

“They offered me when I was up in Coach Stein’s office. Coach Wilt gave me and my parents a little tour and we went to the stadium, which was nice, as well as the locker room. Then we met up with the rest of the group in the training room and we saw the rehab stations. We got lunch after that. After lunch we went up to the defensive meeting room. We watched some things like the defense and how coach Bateman likes to run it and split it up into different position groups. Me and two other linebackers stayed and watched how his linebackers from A&M played and how he expects them to play.”

Williams projects as a Mike or Will linebacker at the next level. He said Bateman went over how he coaches linebackers.

“He talked about how they move and how they’re always communicating,” Williams said. “They know what the defense is doing. They’re kinda the leaders and tell everyone where to line up. The defense plays as a whole group and he’s trying to bring that over to Kentucky.”

Williams told KSR+ he will be at Wake Forest next weekend and then Kansas the weekend after that.

Where does Kentucky stand now that he has visited with the new staff and knows he has an offer?

“It was a really good visit and there’s definitely a lot of interest. I’ll see Coach Bateman again soon because he’s coming to visit me at school next week,” Williams said.