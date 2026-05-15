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Live Period Primer: A Look At Who Kentucky is Set to Watch This Weekend

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR
July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; NBA star Carmelo Anthony (center right) talks to University of Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope (right) during the Team Why Not and Team CP3 game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Team Why Not won 66-63. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; NBA star Carmelo Anthony (center right) talks to University of Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope (right) during the Team Why Not and Team CP3 game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Team Why Not won 66-63. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK

KSR+ previews the upcoming NCAA live period, and shares the latest on which players the Kentucky staff will have its eyes on.

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