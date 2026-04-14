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Looking Ahead at Kentucky's Transfer Portal Visit Schedule, Plus Some Extra Notes

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck2 hours agoPolacheckKSR
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

KSR+ looks ahead at Kentucky's upcoming transfer visit schedule, while also providing some notes on the current roster situation.

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