Looking Ahead at Kentucky's Transfer Portal Visit Schedule, Plus Some Extra Notes

Looking Ahead at Kentucky's Transfer Portal Visit Schedule, Plus Some Extra Notesby: Jacob Polacheck2 hours agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn ImagesKSR+ looks ahead at Kentucky's upcoming transfer visit schedule, while also providing some notes on the current roster situation.