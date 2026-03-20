Mark Pope and Kentucky players discuss first round win against Santa Clara

KSR+ was on hand at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Friday afternoon for Kentucky’s first round victory against Santa Clara in the Midwest Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

After the 89-84 thrilling overtime win head coach Mark Pope was joined by Mo Dioubate, Otega Oweh, and Brandon Garrison at the press conference while Kam Williams, Collin Chandler, and others met with reporters in the locker room.

Here are some of the top quotes that stand out after the win.

Oweh “didn’t want the season to end”

In the long run what most people will remember Friday’s game for was Otega Oweh’s buzzer beater to send the game into overtime. Oweh scored 35 points in the game, none bigger than the improbable three-pointer which required him to push the ball fast up the court in time to get off a good look.

“I didn’t want the season to end,” Oweh said in the postgame press conference.

Mo Dioubate, Kentucky’s second leading scorer with 17 points, echoed those sentiments.

“I was just hoping that shot went in,” Dioubate said. “I didn’t want the season to end. We love being around each other every day so I was just thinking, ‘This can’t be the moment where it ends.'”

Mark Pope had similar feelings as the shot went up but said he has been blessed to coach Oweh for long enough to watch him do it “over and over and over again,” Pope said, noting he was nervous with the ball’s trajectory until it hit the glass.

“I mean it’s March and anything can happen in March. The game’s never over until there’s zero seconds on the clock. Glad we were able to pull the win out and get ready for Sunday. It’s a pretty big shot because if you make it you move on or miss it and go home. So it’s an amazing shot. Glad that I was able to teach him that kind of shot, too,” Kam Williams added.

Pope: “When BG plays good we win”

While Brandon Garrison was not one of Kentucky’s two leading scorers he got more praise than anyone after the game. Kentucky’s big man blocked six shots and showed tremendous defensive versatility down the stretch as the Wildcats were able to pull ahead.

“When BG plays good we win,” Pope said after the game. “When you think about all the other times when he plays good we win. BG just keeps showing up every single day and fighting and fighting and fighting. He was brilliant today. He was brilliant offensively. I thought Mo and BG were unbelievable out of timeouts and running drops. They executed some new things really brilliantly.”

But he didn’t stop there.

“We’ve always thought BG was the best switching five man in the country,” Pope continued. “Tonight he got a chance to prove it. They’re in very elite company when it comes to switching one through five. What he did switching down the stretch was unbelievable. His ability to contest shots legal was unbelievable. Unbelievable performance for BG and I’m super happy for him.”

That seems to be a message Garrison is hearing in the locker room. One of his teammates in the locker room, Kam Williams, told KSR+ and media the same thing.

A lot went into Garrison being prepared to make that kind of impact down the stretch.

“BG was going through adversity at the beginning of the season. There were times he felt down on himself because of media and fans but we knew all along the type of player he was. So the way he played, we’re not really surprised because of what we knew he was capable of doing. He showed up when you need him. That’s the most important thing.”

Oweh said Garrison takes Kentucky to the next level when he’s locked in.

Regular season adversity was late help

Nobody wants to lose games in the regular season but Kentucky’s ups and downs prepared the team for the frequent back and forth ending of a high stakes tournament game.

“We’ve been through a lot this year and it was just second nature to us when we’re down, no panic,” Garrison said at the podium after the win.

Oweh noted that the long struggle to turn the tide after a rougher than expected start helped the team learn how to dig in and play from behind. And that resilience helped late in the game.

“We do a good job of communicating in the huddle, not getting too rattled and trying to find ways to fix it,” he said. “Since we had so many ups and downs earlier in the season now it’s the perfect time for us.”

The Cats had “been in that predicament before,” Dioubate added.

“Once we got into overtime, okay, this was it right here. No more second chances. We’re going to give it our all. This is our chance right here. That second chance doesn’t come around in March too often so we’re going to take advantage of it. That’s what we did.”