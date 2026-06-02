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Mark Pope Just Got His Biggest Recruiting Win at Kentucky

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck6 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Pope got his biggest recruiting win in his time at Kentucky on Monday when Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic announced his commitment.

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