Mark Pope Just Got His Biggest Recruiting Win at Kentucky

Mark Pope Just Got His Biggest Recruiting Win at Kentuckyby: Jacob Polacheck6 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppIowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesMark Pope got his biggest recruiting win in his time at Kentucky on Monday when Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic announced his commitment.