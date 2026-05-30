What a Milan Momcilovic Commitment Would Mean for Both Kentucky and Louisville

What a Milan Momcilovic Commitment Would Mean for Both Kentucky and Louisvilleby: Jacob Polacheck19 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppIowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesKSR+ takes a look at what a commitment from Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic would mean for both Kentucky and Louisville.