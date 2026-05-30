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What a Milan Momcilovic Commitment Would Mean for Both Kentucky and Louisville

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck19 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KSR+ takes a look at what a commitment from Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic would mean for both Kentucky and Louisville.

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