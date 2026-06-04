‘Speed Dating’: Milan Momcilovic’s Father Explains How Kentucky Won Him Over in Less Than a Week

‘Speed Dating’: Milan Momcilovic’s Father Explains How Kentucky Won Him Over in Less Than a Weekby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppIowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesMilan Momcilovic's father talks with KSR+ about how Kentucky was able to win a recruitment that went by as quickly as ever.