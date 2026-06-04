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‘Speed Dating’: Milan Momcilovic’s Father Explains How Kentucky Won Him Over in Less Than a Week

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic's father talks with KSR+ about how Kentucky was able to win a recruitment that went by as quickly as ever.

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