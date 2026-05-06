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NBA Scouts Share Pre-NBA Combine Thoughts Kentucky Center Malachi Moreno's Draft Stock

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck16 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

KSR+ talks to NBA Scouts about the draft stock of Kentucky center Malachi Moreno ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft Combine.

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