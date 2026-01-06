Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Oklahoma DL Markus Strong Shares Exactly How His Kentucky Visit Went Down

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR
Oct 4, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Markus Strong (99) rushes Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Deante Ruffin (14) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Markus Strong (99) rushes Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Deante Ruffin (14) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma defensive lineman Markus Strong shares with KSR+ all the details of his recent visit to Kentucky earlier this week.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
KSR+
+
+
One subscription: The best Kentucky Wildcats coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.