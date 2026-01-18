OL Reed Gerken got lots of attention on a busy day in Lexington

There were close to a dozen offensive linemen visiting Kentucky on Saturday for the football program’s junior day.

Sometimes at larger and chaotic recruiting events some of the players leave feeling like they didn’t get a lot of attention. Others may leave wondering where they really stand with a coaching staff.

Reed Gerken is thrilled with how his junior day experience went at Kentucky on Saturday.

The 6’4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman from Perrysburg, Ohio told KSR+ all about the trip after he made it back home to the Buckeye state. It was a long day that started at 4 a.m.

“It was awesome. It was unbelievable,” Gerken told KSR+. “I got the chance to talk to Coach (Will) Stein for quite a bit, probably a good 20 minutes. That meant a lot because there were a lot of dudes he could have talked to. There were a lot of big recruits but he chose to spend time with me and my family. Coach (Joe) Sloan, the new OC who was previously at LSU, spent an hour and a half sitting down and talking with my family, telling me all about him and what it was like at LSU coaching Jayden Daniels and telling us stories. It was crazy how quick an hour and a half flew by. That was during our lunch and dinner.

“Coach Cutter, the new offensive line coach and the new run game coordinator (Derek Warehime), they treated me like they had known me for years and this was the first time we had ever met in person. That just meant so much to me. And it’s only praise for Coach Cutter and Coach Warehime. I’m super excited to get back down in the spring and I’m already planning that. Honestly, me and my parents are already talking about planning an official visit because of how much I enjoyed my time there. I really trust that staff. They’re going to do great things at Kentucky and they’re only going to take Kentucky to the next level. They’ll start right where they left off with Stoops and take it to the next level. All around it was a really good day and really good to meet the new staff and coaches.”

Gerken said his family also loved the trip to Lexington so they would be on board with returning for an official. The family noticed how many prospects were on campus but also how much time the staff devoted to them. That said a lot.

“One of the biggest things that stood out was how personal these coaches are,” Gerken said. “A lot of times on visits you talk to coaches for 10 or 15 minutes if you’re lucky and here they were all in with me. They had expressed that a lot. They constantly reminded me, ‘Hey, we want you here.’ They kept saying how much they want me to be in the blue and that means a lot. It especially means more when they sit down and talk to you for a good amount of time. It wasn’t like I was the only offensive line recruit there but they made sure they sat down with my and my family.

“Coach Leftwich is honestly one of the funniest coaches. He was cracking jokes all day and I don’t think him being young affects the way I view him as a coach. I think he’s going to bring a lot of knowledge of the game and the offensive line, especially coming from Oregon. They’ve been in the running for the Joe Moore Award and won it a few years ago when Coach Cutter was there, and finalists again this year. He’s young and bringing so much knowledge of the position or the O-Line unit as a whole. I’m super excited to see him turn around that unit. I think he’s a great coach.”

Gerken’s meeting with Stein was memorable, he said. He was able to sit down in Stein’s office for 20 minutes. During that conversation Kentucky’s new coach went in-depth on the staff’s assessment of him.

“He talked about what he likes about me and he also kept it real with me and said some things I could improve upon,” Gerken said. “He really likes how violent I play and how I like to finish all my blocks. That is good to hear, but I also like to hear what I need to work on going into the future. I really appreciate coaches being real like that and not just giving you things you want to hear. He was talking about how aggressive I am and how I finish blocks but he would also like to see me play with a lower pad level. I thought that was good to hear so you know they aren’t just telling you what you want to hear.”

Several other schools now have a chance to impress Gerken. He will be at Michigan State on Jan. 23 and the next day he travels down to Tennessee. On Sunday he will be at Indiana and then on Jan. 31 he makes it to Wisconsin.

Gerken told KSR+ his official visits will probably be late in the spring or over the summer. He would prefer they take place when school is out of session.

Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, NC State, West Virginia, and Cincinnati are schools that have offered Gerken.

Gerken is a three-star (88) on Rivals and the network ranks him the No. 32 iOL in the 2027 class.