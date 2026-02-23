OL Reed Gerken sets officials to Kentucky and Wisconsin

For weeks it has been abundantly clear that Reed Gerken is a top offensive line priority for Kentucky in the Will Stein era. The Perrysburg, Ohio offensive lineman has already attended a junior day. Following that event Gerken told KSR+ that he plans to visit at least twice more.

Now the anticipated official visit is scheduled. On Sunday, the three-star lineman announced that he will officially visit Wisconsin from June 5-7 and then Kentucky from June 29-30.

Gerken is still in the process of scheduling other official visits and will announce those soon.

“Wisconsin is very much like Kentucky in that they’ve kinda made me feel like I’m a priority,” Gerken told KSR+ after announcing those visits on social media. “They consistently text me and check up on me. They came to see me at school workouts. They’ve recruited me almost identical to Kentucky in the fact that they’ve kinda built a very strong relationship with a good foundation. Them and Kentucky have honestly been two schools that really stick out. When talking about relationships, these are places where I feel like I’ve been made a priority the most. A big thing for me is relationships. That’s a big thing for my family as well. We’re all really big on relationships. I knew I would lock in for an official visit to those two schools just because of the relationships I have with that school.”

Gerken heaped praise on Kentucky after he visited Lexington. He has been to Wisconsin as well.

“I took a junior day on the 31st of January and that was the first time I was up there,” Gerken said of Wisconsin. “I got to meet the new O-Line coach, Coach Mateos and Coach Fickell, for the first time. I talked to Coach Grimes too so it was a good visit. It was good to meet that staff.”

Kentucky has one iOL commitment from in-state prospect Brady Hull of Pulaski County. There are a limited number of spots available at each position so that is something relevant for Gerken.

It’s also something the coaching staff has addressed.

“That’s definitely been a conversation. Last time I kinda asked I’m pretty sure they said interior-wise they want to take three,” Gerken said. “They want to take three and two tackles. So honestly I think they’re going to take five. I think that’s the number they want. They want two tackle bodies, more lanky kid, and I want to say they take one or two swings, a guy who can play guard or tackle.”

That swing guard/tackle role is what Kentucky is recruiting Gerken for. That role says something about how the staff views his versatility but he could also greatly help the depth chart with one scholarship because he is already cross-trained on a level.

“Brady’s done a pretty good job of recruiting me,” Gerken said with a laugh. “They tasked Brady with recruiting me and obviously a few other guys they really want. Brady’s been texting me recently and DM’ing me on Instagram so we’re starting to build a pretty good relationship.”