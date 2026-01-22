PHOTO GALLERY: Kentucky vs. Texas
Kentucky's Collin Chandler and Otega Oweh spoke ot the media after the Wildcats' thrilling 85-80 win over the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday night at...
If anyone thought the football news would stop or even slow down after the portal closed they were sorely mistaken. The stakes and the timeline are...
The Class of 2027 has officially taken center stage. A player's junior season is his most important for recruiting purposes and Kentucky's coaches...
Kentucky is still making a splash in the portal even though players can't enter anymore and we're right on the heels of the first junior day of the...
In this edition of "FOUR DOWNS" on KSR+, we break down four of the major talking points at Will Stein's Monday press conference. The new UK Football...
Jay Schell is only a Class of 2028 recruit so he has another year until he's fully in the spotlight for college programs. But he has been on the...
Woodford County offensive lineman Justyn Perez is one of the Class of 2027 in-state recruits who had landed an offer from Kentucky when Mark Stoops...
Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County interior offensive lineman Brady Hull has been on Kentucky's recruiting radar for a very long time, but he's just now...
No matter who Mitch Barnhart hired to be Kentucky's next football coach, anyone would have made local recruiting a priority. The Commonwealth might...
When a new staff comes in one of the first orders of business is to put together a recruiting board. This board will come together through film...
In our regular postgame feature, KSR+ takes a look at some of the key numbers behind Kentucky's 80-78 win over Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. 0...
In our regular postgame feature, KSR+ staff writers Jeff Drummond, Justin Rowland, and Jacob Polacheck offer their three main takeaways from...
Portal visits are all but wrapped up but plenty of high school football prospects are ready to descend on Lexington in the days and weeks ahead. The...
The portal window closes today but high school recruiting will pick up quickly. News is already coming in on that front and KSR+ has more to report....
In this era of college football recruiting we already know that surprises can be expected. There's little incentive to let information leak during...
Portal prospects have not been able to take college visits for the last several days because of an NCAA-imposed dead period. The recruiting calendar...
A quick glance at some of the main numbers behind Kentucky's 75-74 buzzer-beating win over LSU on Wednesday night at Baton Rouge... 1 - The...
Three things we need to see from the Kentucky Wildcats as they clash with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge… Avoid Digging A...
The frantic pace of the portal and the first days of a new era have made every day feel like an old school National Signing Day. KSR+ digs into...
In the early years of the portal era we're seeing some interesting dynamics emerge. Coaches and players are going over to join rivals if the...
The transfer portal has been open for more than 10 days. In that time Kentucky has been one of the most active programs recruiting the portal....
The #16 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) take on the #18 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET....
Luckett's Locks is back with some more major championship best bets. Expect carnage at this year's U.S. Open....
The second major championship has arrived. Adam Luckett's best bets are here. Course history, top metrics, and the best value plays on the board....
St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn talks with KSR+ about the incoming duo of five-star Kentucky targets, Tajh Ariza and Christian Collins....