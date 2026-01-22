Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Recruiting feedback continues to roll in

3val57SW_400x400 (1)by: Justin Rowland1 hour ago
Screenshot 2026-01-22 131200

Join for $1
then billed annually
KSR+
+
+
One subscription: The best Kentucky Wildcats coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.