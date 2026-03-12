Spring football recruiting news is in overdrive

The Big Blue Nation’s primary focus right now is the SEC Tournament but football recruiting news continues to roll in every day.

Everything is tracked and explored at KSR+. Here are the latest updates that UK fans should know about.

Cats are strong with QB Andre Adams

Nashville (Tenn.) Antioch four-star quarterback Andre Adams seems like someone who has a ton of interest in Kentucky. He visited Lexington at the beginning of this month and quickly scheduled another unofficial for March 10. On that trip he was able to watch spring practice. He spoke with Chad Simmons about his latest trip to Kentucky yesterday.

“From the practice, I took away the intensity and the purpose they moved with,” Adams told Simmons. “Coach Sloan impressed me with his coaching style. It’s the style that I like. Seeing coach Stein in action was pretty cool too. He was everywhere and involved a lot with the quarterbacks.”

Simmons reported that Adams has upcoming visits scheduled to Oregon (March 14), Missisippi State (March 17), Virginia Tech (March 20), Florida State (March 30), and Colorado (April). He has an official visit scheduled to Kentucky.

DL Xavier Muhammad will set one more official

Xavier Muhammad is a 6’3, 250-pound defensive end from South Houston (Tex.) in the Class of 2027 and he landed an offer from Kentucky towards the end of February. He’s a four-star (92.38) in the Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-100 player according to Rivals, which ranks him the No. 8 defensive lineman in the nation.

Muhammad told KSR+ this week that Kentucky’s coaches are trying to get him on campus for a visit.

So far he has scheduled trips to Arizona State (April 16), Vanderbilt (April 23), Stanford (May 22), Houston (May 28), Michigan (May 29), Miami (June 5), and TCU (June 11). Those will all be official visits.

Muhammad said he’s looking to add one more visit and trying to decide where he will go.

UK gives 6’5 Texas receiver first SEC offer

Kentucky extended an offer to 6’5 wide receiver Jay’maree Bowens, a Class of 2028 prospect from Converse (Tex.) Judson. UTSA, Texas State, and SMU are schools that had offered before Kentucky so this is his first SEC offer. It’s his fourth offer from a Division I school so the Wildcats are involved very early in Bowens’ process. As you would expect with a 6’5, 175-pound receiver size is a big part of his game and what makes him appealing to college coaches.

UTSA actually offered Bowens as a basketball prospect almost a year ago.