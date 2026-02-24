Staff Predictions: UK vs. South Carolina

The KSR+ staff offers its predictions for Kentucky’s matchup on Tuesday night at South Carolina. The Wildcats (17-10, 8-6 SEC) are hovering between a 6.5- and 7.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks (12-15, 3-11 SEC).

Justin Rowland

If we are just evaluating a basketball matchup and considering all the factors that we normally would, Kentucky should win this game even on the road. South Carolina is 12-15 and ranks around No. 100 in both KenPom’s adjusted rankings for offense as well as defense. The Gamecocks have lost seven of their past eight games. South Carolina is the second-lowest scoring team in the league and lower middle of the pack in defense. If Kentucky plays with the urgency it sometimes does, it should win. If the Cats don’t, it’s probably a road loss considering recent action. This game should be all about Kentucky. You have to feel good about Otega Oweh putting in a great game, but he’s going to need help. The Cats need guys like Malachi Moreno, Brandon Garrison, and Mo Dioubate to be locked in and really battle. I’ll pick Kentucky to win 82-78 with Oweh carrying a lot of the scoring load again.

Jeff Drummond

On paper, this is a matchup that Big Blue Nation has listed in the W column all season. With good reason. South Carolina has lost 10 of its last 12 games, and the Gamecocks are ranked last (92nd) among all SEC teams in the KenPom ratings. It’s a game that Kentucky, reeling on a three-game losing streak since challenging Florida for the league lead only two weeks ago, absolutely has to win to stop the bleeding. But will the Wildcats do that? South Carolina has frequently been a difficult place to play, even for some of the better UK teams. The John Wall team famously lost to the Gamecocks after ascending to No. 1 and getting that phone call from President Obama. Kentucky was ranked No. 6 with Reed Sheppard leading the Cats down to the Palmetto State in 2024, and South Carolina won by 17. The Cats were ranked in 2020, 2018, and 2014, and lost all three trips to Columbia. You get the picture. I think this will be a frustrating, nail-biting grind for UK, but one that it ekes out, 83-79. Give me Collin Chandler as my MVP, bouncing back from a disappointing night at Auburn.

