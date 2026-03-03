Staff Predictions: UK vs. Texas A&M

Kentucky travels to College Station, Texas, on Tuesday night for a matchup between 19-10 teams that both have a lot to play for during the final week of regular-season play. In this KSR+ feature, staff writers Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond offers their predictions for the Cats’ clash with the Aggies.

Justin Rowland

Texas A&M ranks in the top-50 in both offense and defense on KenPom. That means, on a given night, they are good enough to cause problems for this Kentucky team on either end of the court. If the Cats are locked in, they have a chance. The Aggies have lost six out of their last eight games and that bodes well. A&M is only 1-3 on their home court since late January. Kentucky has played pretty well on the road since a blowout loss in Nashville more than a month ago. Denzel Aberdeen is going to have a huge hand in the game’s outcome. If A&M pressures him and makes it hard for him to get to the paint or to orchestrate the offense effectively then the Aggies win. If he has freedom of movement and allows Kentucky to get into their sets, the Cats win. Since this year has been up and down I’ll say it’s a loss on the road after such a good showing against Vanderbilt, 77-73 Aggies, with Otega Oweh leading the way for UK.

Jeff Drummond

Kentucky and Texas A&M have been drifting in opposite directions late in the season. Going into February, the Aggies looked like a real contender for the regular-season SEC championship, while the Wildcats were struggling to find their identity. Since that time, UK has won five of its last eight — including victories over ranked opponents Arkansas, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt — while A&M has dropped six of its last eight. I think that might give Big Blue Nation some confidence going into this game, but I would also warn that Georgia and Auburn were reeling prior to their matchups with UK, and both of them won. To me, this game boils down to three things for the Cats: (1) Take care of the ball; (2) Make shots; and (3) When you miss, hit the glass. A&M gives up a lot of offensive rebounds to opponents and has very little rim protection. The Aggies like a high-tempo game, which should benefit UK, but they also use a lot of full-court pressure. If you don’t handle that second part, they can go on some big runs. It’s likely going to take 80-plus points to win this one, so hopefully the Cats can keep Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler, and Denzel Aberdeen on a roll. Two of those three need to have big offensive efforts. My MVP will be Oweh in a 85-82 win for Kentucky.