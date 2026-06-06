Takeaways From Kentucky's Efforts in the 2026 Transfer Portalby: Jacob Polacheck31 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn ImagesKSR+ shares some takeaways from Kentucky's efforts in the 2026 transfer portal, and how UK ended up after a tumultuous offseason.