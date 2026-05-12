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The latest on Malachi Moreno's draft stock and decision as NBA Combine ramps up

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim1 hour ago
NCAA Basketball: Bellarmine at Kentucky
Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Is there a legitimate chance that Malachi Moreno turns down a second year at Kentucky to chase his professional dreams as a one-and-done earlier than anyone expected?

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