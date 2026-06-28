Five schools standing out to four-star in-state OL Ryan Walls

Murray, Ky., offensive lineman Ryan Walls is making a name for himself as the Class of 2028 comes into focus.

The 6’3.5, 330-pound four-star iOL is rated the No. 70 player in the nation on Rivals regardless of position. That puts him in rare company. The Commonwealth doesn’t produce too many players who achieve that ranking position so Walls is in the spotlight for Kentucky’s staff.

Since the start of the contact period Walls has been hearing from LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville, and Florida State. He already knew most of those schools were interested before the contact period started but the last week of recruiting has served as confirmation that those programs want Walls.

Looking back to late May, Walls has taken unofficial visits to Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. Those schools made a great impression because Walls now says they’re among his top choices.

“The Alabama visit was great and that was a big shift in my recruitment,” Walls said. “They’re on the top of my board right now, either one or two with Kentucky. I would say definitely Kentucky and Tennessee are there, too. My top schools are Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida State.

Walls offered thoughts on why the schools he visited are attractive.

“When I was at Alabama it was their player development program and just the relationships I started to build with them while I was there,” Walls said. “At Kentucky it’s mainly the relationships I have with the coaching staff and how fast they started reaching out to me after the contact period. I’ve talked to the offensive line coaches (Cutter Leftwich and Dallas Warmack) and also Coach Stein and Coach Sloan, the offensive coordinator.

“And Tennessee has been in contact with me. They’ve probably been talking to me the most and continue to show a lot of interest.”

Walls said he definitely plans to visit all five schools this fall.