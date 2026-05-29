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How Tounde Yessoufou's Commitment to St. John's Impacted the NIL Market for Milan Momcilovic

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck30 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot around Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot around Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KSR+ shares intel on how Tounde Yessoufou's commitment to St. John's impacted the NIL market for Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic.

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