How Tounde Yessoufou's Commitment to St. John's Impacted the NIL Market for Milan Momcilovic

How Tounde Yessoufou's Commitment to St. John's Impacted the NIL Market for Milan Momcilovicby: Jacob Polacheck30 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppIowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot around Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesKSR+ shares intel on how Tounde Yessoufou's commitment to St. John's impacted the NIL market for Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic.