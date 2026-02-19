Two new 2027 trench targets emerge for Kentucky

The bulk of Kentucky’s offers to Class of 2027 prospects went out in the first weeks after Will Stein was hired. But we are still seeing some offers go out as the full board comes together and parts continue to move.

This week the Wildcats have extended a couple more offers to 2027 recruits.

Coderro McDaniel and Josh Johnson both announced offers from Kentucky this week.

McDaniel (6’7, 325) is a massive offensive tackle from Brookhaven, Miss., who is ranked the No. 14 player in Mississippi on Rivals. That places him as the No. 33 offensive tackle in the 2027 class nationally. North Carolina and Mississippi State are a couple of schools that have offered but Ole Miss is regarded as being very strong early in his recruitment.

McDaniel also has offers from South Alabama, Georgia State, Southern Miss, Lafayette, Jacksonville State, Alcorn State, and Kansas.

He hasn’t had too much to say about the recruiting process so far but we know that he was a visitor at Ole Miss games last season and will be a priority for the new staff there in Oxford.

Johnson (6’5, 270) is a Class of 2027 defensive lineman from Key West, Fla. Johnson missed the majority of his junior season due to an injury but is a talented big body the staff likes. Jay Bateman and Anwar Stewart were the coaches who extended the offer. Louisville, Florida, Boston College, Georgia Tech, FIU, Miami, Northwestern, Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Syracuse are among the other schools that have offered.

Johnson has two family members who played football for Wisconsin so the Badgers are expected to factor into things strongly. He has announced a top six that consists of Miami, Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Georgia Tech.

He has scheduled one official visit so far and that is to Iowa.

This week the Wildcats also extended an offer to Class of 2029 safety Darnell Lacy Jr., from Inglewood (Calif.) St. John Bosco. He’s an Under Armour All-American. He tagged UK head coach Will Stein in his offer announcement.