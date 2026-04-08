VCU March Madness Legend Terrence Hill Jr. Garnering Kentucky Interest: 'Kentucky is Every Kid’s Dream'by: Jacob Polacheck45 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. talks with KSR+ about his interest from Kentucky and his famous game against UNC in the NCAA Tournament.