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VCU March Madness Legend Terrence Hill Jr. Garnering Kentucky Interest: 'Kentucky is Every Kid’s Dream'

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck45 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. talks with KSR+ about his interest from Kentucky and his famous game against UNC in the NCAA Tournament.

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