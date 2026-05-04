Versatility is a hallmark of Kentucky's 2027 class

For more than a dozen years Mark Stoops was in charge of deciding who came into the Kentucky football program. During that time it became pretty clear what kinds of prototypes he was looking for.

The Kentucky of 2013-2025 had a preference for road grading offensive linemen, physical backs, length in the secondary, and size on the front seven. Recruiting those types of players was all in the service of attempting to win Stoops’ way.

There’s a new approach in Lexington now and Will Stein’s first full high school recruiting class is the best place to start as we learn about his own preferences in a new era.

One thing that already stands out: Kentucky has accepted commitments from a number of players who have the versatility to be slotted at multiple positions. That was not something that commonly took place under Stoops, where ‘tweeners and versatility were less important than recruiting the right measurables for a couple of years of development.

Larron Westmoreland is listed as a 6’5 safety here at On3 and there’s a real chance he sticks on the defensive side of the ball. But Westmoreland has tremendous natural athletic ability and it wouldn’t be a shock if he ends up on offense. In the long run, someone with his size and athletic potential could develop into an NFL player on the offensive side of the ball. When you think about Kentucky’s 2027 class, leave open the possibility that Westmoreland isn’t just one of three committed safeties. He could be a very valuable receiver prospect worth developing.

He confirmed to KSR+ this week that wide receiver “is definitely a possibility” but that will not be determined until the end of his senior season. Those decisions don’t have to be made yet.

There’s a lot more versatility and unpredictability in this class when it comes to positional slotting.

Antwoine Higgins Jr., has the look of someone who could play linebacker positions other than the EDGE spot he is slotted at. The Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson prospect is 6’2, 230 pounds, and those are the measurables of someone who could be an EDGE or an inside ‘backer. It’s important to remember the defensive scheme will be a change from the past decade-plus and that makes it harder to look at a player and assume where he will be lining up.

He isn’t an EDGE who pinned his ears back and just went after the quarterback last year. He was used in a variety of roles and showed run fits, pass rush, and coverage skill. Higgins looks more like a good all around football player who reads and reacts wherever he is more so than a one position player who has a big learning curve ahead of him.

Maybe the most obvious multi-positional commitment Kentucky has is Bryian Duncan, who has already told KSR+ that he is both a wide receiver and a running back in Will Stein’s mind. It remains to be seen whether that means the staff will reassess and make a decision after his senior season, as Westmoreland anticipates. It’s possible with a RB/WR hybrid like Duncan that he will just have a bit of each role in the offense. But that’s important to remember when thinking about class numbers for running back and receiver.

At 5’9, 160 pounds, Duncan’s role in the Southeastern Conference is much more likely to be as a pass-catcher or an all-purpose back than a traditional running back but he could get some carries.

There are some other open questions, like whether Matthias Burrell could be a longshot to get a look at tackle or whether Miguel Wilson could be a corner in addition to a nickel. But with Westmoreland, Higgins, and Duncan it’s clear the Cats are willing to think outside the box a little more than in the past.