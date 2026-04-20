Washington State Guard and Lexington-Native Jerone Morton Visiting Kentucky: 'We Just Love Kentucky'by: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppFeb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) brings the ball up court against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn ImagesWashington State guard and Lexington-native Jerone Morton is visiting Kentucky on Friday. His dad talks with KSR+ about the recruitment.