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Washington State Guard and Lexington-Native Jerone Morton Visiting Kentucky: 'We Just Love Kentucky'

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR
Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) brings the ball up court against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) brings the ball up court against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

Washington State guard and Lexington-native Jerone Morton is visiting Kentucky on Friday. His dad talks with KSR+ about the recruitment.

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