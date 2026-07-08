KSR+ Football
Weight changes for Kentucky football
Kentucky’s 2026 football roster is posted on the official UK Athletics website and it includes a roster with updated information on players.
Each year we dig into that updated roster and take note of the weight changes on the roster.
Martels Carter – 205 from 200 (+5)
DJ Miller – 208 from 204 (+4)
Sam Greene – 251 from 248 (+3)
Lorenzo Cowan – 250 from 247 (+3)
Mikkel Skinner – 234 from 231 (+3)
Dyllon Williams – 191 from 187 (+4)
Ty Bryant – 196 from 198 (-2)
Brennen Ward – 227 from 222 (+5)
Cedric Works – 247 from 254 (-7)
Hardley Gilmore – 183 from 183 (N/A)
Kevis Thomas – 181 from 181 (N/A)
Terhyon Nichols – 194 from 198 (-4)
Nasir Addison – 191 from 204 (-13)
Grant Godfrey – 240 from 234 (+6)
Brian Robinson – 257 from 264 (-7)
Jaden Smith – 205 from 208 (-3)
Jason Patterson – 204 from 209 (-5)
Andrew Purcell – 201 from 193 (+8)
Demarcus Gardner – 177 from 178 (-1)
Tovani Mizell – 213 from 217 (-4)
Grant Grayton – 194 from 205 (-11)
Quintavion Norman – 223 from 224 (-1)
Devin Smith – 231 from 223 (+8)
Antwan Smith – 226 from 215 (+11)
Aba Selm – 327 from 323 (+4)
Jason Ekperuoh – 354 from 335 (+19)
Malachi Wood – 329 from 328 (+1)
Jermiel Atkins – 326 from 329 (-3)
Hayes Johnson – 310 from 300 (+10)
Cameron Jones – 335 from 341 (-6)
Jay Clark – 318 from 325 (-7)
Ashton Cozart – 202 from 197 (+5)
Willie Rodriguez – 249 from 252 (-3)
Henry Boyer – 270 from 265 (+5)
Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace – 271 from 270 (+1)
Jacob Kauwe – 216 from 212 (+4)
Jaden Williams – 290 from 295 (-5)
Kalen Edwards – 335 from 328 (+7)
Tavion Gadson – 303 from 298 (+5)
Bo Barnes – 242 from 244 (at Texas; -2)
CJ Baxter – 230 from 227 (at Texas; +3)
Javontae Barnes – 214 from 211 (at OU; +3)
Aaron Gates – 199 from 198 (at UF; +1)
Kenny Minchey – 211 from 208 (at ND; +3)
Jordan Castell – 211 from 213 (at UF; -2)
Ja’Kayden Ferguson – 184 from 187 (at Ark; -3)
Ahmad Breaux – 260 from 278 (at LSU; -18)
Shane Carr – 185 from 190 (at Southern Utah; -5)
Antonio O’Berry – 244 from 240 (at GW; +4)
Braxton Urquhart – 200 from 198 (at Butler CC; +2)
Brock Coffman – 181 from 180 (at UofL; +1)
Hasaan Sykes – 192 from 185 (at WCU; +7)
Cyrus Reyes – 192 from 200 (at MSU; -8)
Jesse Anderson – 186 from 180 (at Pitt; +6)
JacQai Long – 203 from 205 (at Marshall; -2)
Tavion Wallace – 241 from 239 (at Ark; +2)
Max Anderson – 299 from 311 (at UT; -12)
Lance Heard – 325 from 330 (at UT; -5)
Jordan Knox – 329 from 325 (at NWMCC; +4)
Mark Robinson – 328 from 320 (at UTEP; +8)
Coleton Price – 308 from 318 (at Baylor; -10)
Olaus Alinen – 329 from 315 (at Bama; +14)
Nic Anderson’s weight was not listed on LSU’s official roster, nor is Tegra Tshabola’s weight from last year at Ohio State.
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