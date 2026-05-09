What Franck Kepnang brings to Kentucky

Mark Pope has added a second former Washington Husky to his Kentucky roster for the 2025-26 season.

With portal activity winding down and rosters coming together, Washington big man Franck Kepnang announced he will be joining the Wildcats.

He will be making the move to Lexington alongside teammate Zoom Diallo, who committed to the Cats much earlier in the portal season.

Since Kepnang has been unfamiliar to most Kentucky fans for his extensive college career to date KSR+ breaks down his game and takes a stab at how he might fit in with the pieces that are already in place.

While Kentucky is developing Malachi Moreno to be a modern big – and Mark Pope believes he can be the best center in college basketball this season, he has said – Kepnang will come in as a traditional post up big. His highlights from the last season with Washington show his game clearly and well. He anchors down near the basket and thrives on put backs, lobs, and scoring right around the rim. He’s not a three-point shooter and only attempted one last season.

In the big picture Kepnang is a physical big who can give you some good minutes on both ends of the court as a traditional big who isn’t especially versatile. If you need some shot blocking, rebounding, and a big presence inside who can finish in traffic then he checks a lot of boxes. He doesn’t get to the free throw line and almost never attempts three-point field goals.

Kepnang’s strength stands out more than his athleticism. He can finish some tough buckets in traffic around the rim and at times it looks like he’s trying to rip the backboard down.

Shot blocking is what you’ll hear a lot about and for good reason. Minute for minute, Kepnang was one of the best shot blockers in college basketball last season. He gets some of those blocks with his court awareness in help situations from behind the ball. Some shot blockers are very bouncy and quick off the floor. Kepnang’s shot blocking is more about reading the action and being a long, strong presence that’s tough to get through.

Kepnang doesn’t run the court like some big men but he does have a very long stride that allows him to accelerate and catch up to the action or fill lanes.

He can be described as a chaos agent inside on both ends of the court. He switches but isn’t the most versatile defender on the ball, but still creates problems with his long arms and strength. He takes up a lot of space, has to constantly be accounted as a solid offensive rebounder, and is the kind of big who will give Kentucky a solid big body to throw at the best post scorers it will face.

Kepnang keeps a very low stance both with the ball and when he’s on defense. One mark of his game is that he likes to get low and trail the play to hunt for blocks that offensive players don’t expect. This shows up repeatedly in his highlights. While he’s one of the best shot blockers in the portal he is also fairly foul prone.

His 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons were very shortened by injury so that is something to keep in mind, but Kepnang has also been healthy for several of his seasons in college basketball.

Kepnang looks like a legitimate option to give Kentucky serious minutes in the frontcourt but the offense will be very different when he’s in the game compared to when Moreno is on the court. There will be some nights when Kepnang is an important matchup piece and both his rebounding and shot blocking will be useful on a team that needs it.