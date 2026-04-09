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What Kentucky fans should know about Furman guard Alex Wilkins

3val57SW_400x400 (1)by: Justin Rowland43 minutes ago
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Furman at Connecticut
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

KSR+ has reported that Kentucky has scheduled a zoom call with Alex Wilkins. Here's what UK fans should know about the Furman guard.

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