What Matthias Burrell's commitment means for Kentucky

On Saturday offensive lineman Matthias Burrell became the fourth Class of 2027 football prospect to commit to Kentucky. That’s significant because dominoes have been set to fall.

KSR+ takes a closer look at Burrell’s choice, how his recruitment played out, and the kind of player the Wildcats are getting.

Keeping the Ohio pipeline in the Will Stein era

The Wildcats had some late additions to the 2026 class but Burrell is the first out-of-state commitment for Kentucky from the Class of 2027. That’s significant because so early in the Stein era nobody knows how the recruiting map or pipelines are ultimately going to play out.

Brady Hull, Larron Westmoreland, and Ty Ashley were the three Kentuckians who picked UK before Burrell’s decision. Now we start to track where the Cats are having the most success on the map.

Kentucky obviously had some recruiting successes in Ohio before Mark Stoops’ arrival more than a dozen years ago but it was 2012-2025 when the program made its biggest mark in the state.

With a new staff there will be a new approach but tapping into Gahanna Lincoln for a lineman with multiple other power conference offers is a god sign. Just like Florida and Texas are always going to be an obvious source of wide receiver targets for UK, Ohio will always have a strong supply of offensive linemen.

Double tapping on iOLs early in the class

Two of Kentucky’s first four commitments are from interior offensive linemen. That makes some sense. It has seemed like the Wildcats have gotten a solid hearing from its 2027 offensive line targets based on feedback and the players who have visited.

Hull and Burrell are both likely interior offensive linemen. That does not mean that someone like Reed Gerken is out of the picture. Over the course of conversations with 2027 prospects, KSR+ has reported that it’s likely Kentucky will take two linemen slotted as guards with the possibility of adding another guard/tackle hybrid.

Recruiting interior offensive linemen is sometimes a little less tricky than the top offensive tackles on the board because there are more quality iOLs available but this is a trend of building from the inside out. Kentucky’s portal haul was heavy in the trenches early as well. Coleton Price was one of the first moves the Cats made in the portal and they ultimately made another big move to invest in Tegra Tshabola from Ohio State.

Respected prospect pedigree

Not only does Burrell have recognized size and talent to benefit a power conference program in the trenches but his older brother was a college football player as well. Matthew Burrell, from Virginia, signed with Ohio State and played for the Buckeyes more than a year ago. Jacob Polacheck reported last month that UK assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack actually played with the older Burrell in high school. That connection couldn’t hurt.

That was a long time ago but the family is obviously doing something right with a second son become a big deal on the circuit.

Ohio State is always going to be a factor for the top players in the state and Burrell camped with the Buckeyes last summer. He didn’t earn an offer but the OSU staff indicated they would continue evaluating him and he was on their radar.

But Burrell also camped at Kentucky last summer and the previous staff had recruited him some. Given how many iOL prospects the new staff has had to choose from, so to speak, they did a good job of quickly locking him down early in the process.

Scouting Report

So what kind of offensive lineman is Kentucky getting in the 6’3, 320-pound Buckeye State road grader?

What stands out on tape from Burrell’s junior season is his combination of size, athleticism, and quickness for someone who could project as a guard at the next level. It’s not inconceivable that Burrell could ultimately get a look at right tackle because that’s the position he has played a lot in high school.

For someone so big with such a wide body and base Burrell fires off the ball quickly and he is utilized on pulls and screens getting ahead of receivers. The technique appears to be as expected for a family with such a strong football background.

He’s a load to deal with as a defensive tackle at the high school level but the real potential comes from the demonstrated size and athleticism at right tackle translating to SEC guard.