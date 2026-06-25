What stands out in Sean Fox's tape?

Kentucky landed its sixth four-star commitment of the 2026 recruiting class on Thursday when Ohio linebacker Sean Fox verbally committed to the program.

Fox was coveted not only by Kentucky but also Georgia and Clemson. That makes him one of Kentucky’s most sought-after commitments. He’ll be one of the gems on signing day and one of the main reasons to get excited about the class.

KSR+ dug into Fox’s tape and here’s what stands out.

Right from the very start, on the first play, Fox’s size and athleticism stand out. He’s a very tall presence on the field at linebacker but for someone his size he has explosive acceleration and covers a lot of ground in the open field. When he commits to getting to the backfield he gets there very quickly and with a full head of steam.

But there are a lot of linebackers who fill holes and shoot gaps. What makes Fox different, aside from his height and speed, is his lateral agility. He makes lateral movement appear effortless. He has an excellent quick side step to reach the hole and this lateral agility also shows up in coverage. He can extend his long body over the middle of the field and it’s a serious problem for quarterbacks looking for passing lanes. The fact that he reacts and moves so quickly makes him a dangerous player when he’s getting after the quarterback or when he’s dropping into coverage.

Fox’s development and ceiling in college depend on a couple of factors. First, how big is he going to get? He looks like he was playing at about 6’5, 225 pounds on his junior tape. It’s easy to see Fox getting up to 240-250 pounds over the next couple of years. It’s a little harder to forecast the fine details of his game or his fit in scheme if that kind of growth takes place. But it looks like he has the body to support it. If Fox can get up to 240 without sacrificing much flexibility then he can be one of the best athletes on any field Kentucky plays on.

The other variable is just finding his niche in the scheme, mastering the defense, and proving he can put it all together. But that’s not a concern, just something every prospect has to prove.

Fox definitely checks all the boxes in terms of what Kentucky would be looking for in a linebacker. There are elite measurables and great athleticism. If Fox puts it all together he has All-SEC ability.