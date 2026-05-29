Where things stand between Kentucky and Milan Momcilovic

Where things stand between Kentucky and Milan Momcilovicby: Jack Pilgrim60 minutes agoRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn ImagesKentucky remains in aggressive pursuit of Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic with serious mutual interest, sources tell KSR.