Where things stand with Malachi Moreno's stay/go decision at Kentucky

One of the biggest offseason dominoes to fall for Kentucky is Malachi Moreno — both physically and metaphorically. The 7-0, 250-pound center out of Georgetown had a strong debut campaign as a Wildcat, averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 22.6 minutes per contest with 30 starts to anchor the frontcourt. He had 11 double-figure outings and three double-doubles with no moment more impressive than his game-winning buzzer-beater in the team’s 75-74 victory at LSU back on January 14.

Considering the preseason expectations, penciled in as the third-string big man behind Jayden Quaintance and Brandon Garrison, Moreno exceeded all of them. That didn’t come without growing pains, however, as a 19-year-old experiencing the wear and tear of SEC competition for the very first time and limping into the postseason.

What are the next steps for Moreno as he considers his future plans in the blue and white? Will he return for year two in Lexington, explore his transfer options or test the draft waters?

The former McDonald’s All-American met with Mark Pope for his season exit meeting on Wednesday, sources tell KSR. Those conversations were limited to basketball only — no financials — with a focus on Moreno’s first season at Kentucky, potential role as a sophomore and where he fits in with roster construction in 2026-27. Pope stressed that he’d like to see an expanded role with increased minutes and greater usage as a featured part of the offense, but wants the 7-footer to get in the best shape of his life to take on that workload, should he choose to return.

Kentucky is treating Moreno as a top priority in its roster plans and wants him to be the cornerstone of the frontcourt next season.

On the other hand, the freshman center was among the lowest paid on the team in terms of rotation pieces, sources tell KSR, and other schools — including the bluest of blue bloods — are interested in the possibility of Moreno hitting the open market with lucrative offers waiting for him should it get to that point.

For Moreno, it’s not about turning this into a bidding war — they pushed back on something similar coming out of high school — but simply coming to terms that make sense after outperforming his first-year deal and anticipated year two production.

On Kentucky’s end, Pope is pushing to get it across the finish line well before the portal chaos begins, potentially as the first major domino to fall before moving to the next set of priorities. A decision has not yet been made on testing the draft waters, but negotiations with the Wildcats could swing that one way or the other.