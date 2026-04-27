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Will Otega Oweh fight for a third season at Kentucky?

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim2 hours ago
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Kentucky at Iowa State
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Could Otega Oweh fight for another season of eligibility at Kentucky? It's probably safe to shut down those rumors, KSR has learned.

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