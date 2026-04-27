Will Otega Oweh fight for a third season at Kentucky?by: Jack Pilgrim2 hours agoRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn ImagesCould Otega Oweh fight for another season of eligibility at Kentucky? It's probably safe to shut down those rumors, KSR has learned.