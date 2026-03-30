2027 Four-star OL Sidney Rouleau commits to Michigan

Michigan basketball and hockey were dominating the news on Sunday night, but football made a mark as well with 2027 four-star OL Sidney Rouleau announcing his commitment to the Wolverines.

Rouleau visited Michigan this weekend and came away locked in. When speaking to Rivals Steve Witlfong, he couldn’t hold back his excitement to join Michigan’s class.

“My visit to Michigan was awesome,” Rouleau said. “The energy around the program is contagious, and I really connected with the coaches and players. What excites me most about playing for Coach Whittingham and the Wolverines is the chance to be part of building something special. Their vision for the future, combined with the tradition and passion of the fanbase, makes it an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m excited to contribute to their success and also being able to play for coach Harding!”

Rouleau will return to Ann Arbor for an official visit on June 5.

Originally from Canada, Rouleau plays at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, Texas. He is the third offensive lineman currently in the 2027 class, joining Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito. He is the second-highest-ranked commit in the class behind EDGE Recarder Kitchen.