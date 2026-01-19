2027 TE Christian Hanshaw Emerging as Name to Watch for Michigan

With Kyle Whittingham’s new staff at Michigan, a big question has been what recruiting strategy will look like. Whittingham has made it clear that Michigan will take care of its backyard with high school recruiting, but with a program like Michigan and its resources, it will recruit nationwide. Whittingham and company did an excellent job of finding elite talent in Utah and the region, and they can’t ignore the connections they have there moving forward.

When looking at players the staff was targeting previously for the 2027 cycle, one of the more intriguing names to monitor is Utah native Christian Hanshaw — a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end with a true in-line skill set and a pedigree that fits exactly what the Wolverines value at the position.

Hanshaw has not yet received an offer from the Wolverines, but mutual interest is clearly trending in the right direction. Since the new staff arrived in Ann Arbor at the start of the month, Hanshaw has already connected with tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, and those early conversations have only reinforced his interest in Michigan.

“I was very impressed with Michigan this last summer when I went, and now it’s full of coaches I’m very familiar with,” Hanshaw told Maize & Blue Review.

A Tight End with Edge

Hanshaw’s game starts with physicality. He can line up attached to the formation, set an edge, and finish blocks with real authority — the kind of tight end who can legitimately create displacement in the run game. Pancake blocks show up regularly in his film, and his play strength allows him to function more like an extra offensive lineman when asked.

That toughness translates to the passing game as well. While Hanshaw is effective on short and intermediate routes — especially in the flat — he also has the speed to threaten defenses vertically. He accelerates well for his size, shows comfort working down the seam, and has the balance to generate yards after the catch once the ball is in his hands.

“I love every part that comes with the position I play,” Hanshaw said. “Whether it’s scoring a TD or putting someone in the dirt on a run play.”

Hanshaw comes from a football family, and that background is evident in how he plays the game. His father, Tim Hanshaw, played college football at BYU and went on to spend four seasons in the NFL after being selected in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers. His older brother, Bentley Hanshaw, played at BYU before finishing his career with three seasons at Liberty Flames.

“When I was much younger, the way I established myself on varsity was the way I blocked,” Hanshaw said. “My father was a tackle for the 49ers for four years and has a wealth of knowledge, and I’ve been lucky enough to learn from him.”

Asked about his stylistic influences, Hanshaw didn’t hesitate.

“When I play my game, I try to model myself after George Kittle — devastating blocker and dynamic route runner,” he said, before laughing. “Just kidding. I want to be like my older brother.”

Michigan Familiarity, Whittingham Connection

Hanshaw is not new to Michigan. He visited Ann Arbor last summer for a camp and left with a strong impression — earning top tight end honors in the process. That experience, combined with the current staff’s makeup, has only heightened his interest.

“Fred Whittingham over the last 10 years has a track record of putting a lot of guys in the league,” Hanshaw said. “What intrigues me the most about Michigan is that it is a top-tier program with a rich history that now has a top-tier coaching staff. Being in the Big House last summer made a big impression on me.”

Hanshaw currently holds offers from BYU, Utah, Tennessee, Pitt, and others, but Michigan has clearly positioned itself as a program he wants to continue learning more about as communication increases.

“Excited to see what Whit and the rest of the staff will do there,” he said.