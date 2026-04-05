Aday Mara Becomes Michigan’s Ultimate Mismatch in Final Four Rout

Aday Mara Becomes Michigan’s Ultimate Mismatch in Final Four Routby: Trevor McCue23 hours agoTrevorMcCueRead In AppApr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) greets fans after their win against the Arizona Wildcats in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn ImagesMichigan didn’t just beat Arizona on Saturday night — it showed a strength no team left in this tournament may be equipped to solve.