Aday Mara scores career high, Michigan destroys Ohio State in Columbus

Yet again, Michigan proved why it is one of the best college basketball teams in the nation. The Wolverines marched into Columbus, Ohio, on a Super Bowl Sunday afternoon and easily disposed of the inferior Buckeyes by a final score of 82-61.

U-M’s front court of Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg combined for 49 points and 32 rebounds as the Wolverines led the entire way.

Michigan dominated the rival Buckeyes from start to finish. U-M led by 10 at the half, and Ohio State was never able to trim the lead. Toward the end of the second half, the Wolverines began to stretch their lead even more.

Jake Diebler and OSU were no match for Michigan’s dominant front court. U-M’s height and length of Mara, Johnson Jr. and Lendeborg has been too much for just about every opponent this season—not just Ohio State.

Despite quiet afternoons from guards Elliot Cadeau and Roddy Gayle Jr., Michigan still left Columbus with a 21-point win over its rival.

With the victory, the Wolverines improve to 22-1 overall on the season, extending the best start in program history.

Up next, U-M will take on Big Ten bottom feeder Northwestern on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on Big Ten Network from Evanston, Illinois.