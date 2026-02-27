Atlanta Falcons fire former Michigan staffer LaTroy Lewis after allegations surface

Former Michigan staffer LaTroy Lewis was fired by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, hours after a report surfaced that accused the former defensive line assistant coach of sexual assault.

According to Justin Spiro of Darko State News, the accuser claims Lewis attacked her on multiple occasions and sent her threatening text messages. The report posted by Spiro to X (formerly Twitter) includes detailed allegations of sexual assault, threatening text messages, and graphic photographic evidence. Some readers may find the material disturbing.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm the existence of the text messages and the accuser, and her attorney have been in contact with the University of Michigan regarding the situation.

ESPN reported that the Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating sexual assault allegations against Lewis. MLive also reported that the woman posted a personal protection order against Lewis in Washtenaw County on Thursday.

U-M also released a statement on Friday via the Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia.

“These allegations are deeply concerning,” U-M Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs and Internal

Communications Paul Corliss said in a statement. “As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department. We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at [email protected]. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed.”

M&BR has reached out to Lewis for comment, and he deferred to his attorney on this matter. If a statement is provided, the story will be updated.

This is a developing story.