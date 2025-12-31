Availability report: 19 Wolverines out for Citrus Bowl

Michigan will conclude its 2025 season on Wednesday afternoon in Orlando, Florida, as it is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Wolverines are looking to score their 10th win of what has been a tumultuous season.

Biff Poggi prefaced the bowl game by warning there may be opt-outs, but U-M will be without nearly a fifth of its roster on Wednesday afternoon.

Below is a full look at the availability report.

Questionable

RB Jordan Marshall

WR Logan Forbes

Out

LB Jaishawn Barham

DB Jacob Oden

DB Rod Moore

LB Ernest Hausmann

EDGE Derrick Moore

RB Justice Haynes

DB Mason Curtis

FB Max Bredeson

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Giovanni El-Hadi

OL Evan Link

DL Manuel Beigel

DL Chibi Anwunah

Out for season

WR I’Marion Stewart

RB Donovan Johnson

LB Jaydon Hood

OL Andrew Babalola

DL Devon Baxter

WR C.J. Charleston

