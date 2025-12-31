Availability report: 19 Wolverines out for Citrus Bowl
Michigan will conclude its 2025 season on Wednesday afternoon in Orlando, Florida, as it is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Wolverines are looking to score their 10th win of what has been a tumultuous season.
Biff Poggi prefaced the bowl game by warning there may be opt-outs, but U-M will be without nearly a fifth of its roster on Wednesday afternoon.
Below is a full look at the availability report.
Questionable
RB Jordan Marshall
WR Logan Forbes
Out
LB Jaishawn Barham
DB Jacob Oden
DB Rod Moore
LB Ernest Hausmann
EDGE Derrick Moore
RB Justice Haynes
DB Mason Curtis
FB Max Bredeson
OL Andrew Sprague
OL Giovanni El-Hadi
OL Evan Link
DL Manuel Beigel
DL Chibi Anwunah
Out for season
WR I’Marion Stewart
RB Donovan Johnson
LB Jaydon Hood
OL Andrew Babalola
DL Devon Baxter
WR C.J. Charleston
—
