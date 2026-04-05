Brandon McCoy Jr.: Michigan's Backcourt Cornerstone

With Brandon McCoy Jr. widely expected to end up in Ann Arbor, as reflected by a recent RPM prediction from the Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke, it's time to start talking about him less as a hypothetical target and more as a foundational piece of Dusty May's backcourt. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound five-star combo guard from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has been on Michigan's board for years, and his blend of length, scoring punch, and two-way upside is exactly what the Wolverines need at the guard spot. If he follows through on that Michigan trajectory, McCoy projects as a future first-round-caliber guard and a centerpiece of what could be one of the most dynamic perimeter groups in the country.