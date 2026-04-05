Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

Brandon McCoy Jr.: Michigan's Backcourt Cornerstone

Screenshot 2025-06-30 at 12.42.23 pmby: Aidan Sen04/05/26aidansen123
Brandon McCoy Jr.
Brandon McCoy Jr. was one of Michigan's most sought after 2026 recruits (Photo via X)

With Brandon McCoy Jr. widely expected to end up in Ann Arbor, as reflected by a recent RPM prediction from the Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke, it's time to start talking about him less as a hypothetical target and more as a foundational piece of Dusty May's backcourt. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound five-star combo guard from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has been on Michigan's board for years, and his blend of length, scoring punch, and two-way upside is exactly what the Wolverines need at the guard spot. If he follows through on that Michigan trajectory, McCoy projects as a future first-round-caliber guard and a centerpiece of what could be one of the most dynamic perimeter groups in the country.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Maize & Blue Review
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan Wolverines coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.