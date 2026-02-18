BREAKING: 2027 four-star QB Peter Bourque decommits from Michigan

Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class took a hit Tuesday evening as four-star quarterback Peter Bourque announced his decommitment from the Wolverines.

Bourque, the No. 7 quarterback nationally in the 2027 cycle according to On3, originally committed to Michigan in August of 2025, choosing the Wolverines over Penn State and others. His pledge came under the previous coaching staff, months before head coach Kyle Whittingham took over in Ann Arbor.

While there had been open dialogue between Bourque and Michigan’s new offensive staff — including offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. — it had become increasingly clear that Whittingham and his staff intended to evaluate all options at the position moving forward.

A shifting landscape at quarterback

Even with Bourque’s commitment, Michigan continued to recruit the 2027 quarterback board aggressively. The staff has made contact with multiple prospects and explored the possibility of taking two quarterbacks in the class, potentially pairing a traditional pocket passer with a more runner-oriented signal-caller.

That approach reflected the evolving direction of the offense under Beck and Whittingham, who are building a system that values versatility at the position.

Sources had previously indicated that Michigan remained committed to Bourque as its top option in the cycle. However, the staff also prioritized establishing contingency plans, especially as other programs continued to pursue Bourque aggressively.

What’s next for Michigan?

Bourque’s departure leaves Michigan without a quarterback commit in the 2027 class and reopens the board entirely.

The Wolverines are expected to continue evaluating both high school prospects and potential long-term transfer portal options as they shape the future of the quarterback room.

As far as the 2027 class, top options include Ryder Lyons, Kamden Lopati, and Dane Weber.