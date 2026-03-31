BREAKING: Michigan QB Colin Hurley no longer with program

Michigan’s thin quarterback room in the spring has taken a hit, as sources have informed Maize & Blue Review that LSU quarterback transfer Colin Hurley is no longer with the program.

It’s unclear when Hurley departed the program, but he was participating with the team at the start of spring practices.

Hurley was one of two transfer quarterbacks the Wolverines added during the offseason, joining Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Fowler-Nicolosi is currently not participating in spring practice and will be a full participant in the fall.

A former four-star recruit, Hurley famously reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to the 2024 class and enrolled in Baton Rouge at 16.

After joining the Tigers, he did not see game action in either of the two seasons with the program, as he redshirted in 2024 and missed most of the following spring due to injuries sustained in a car accident in January 2025. He went on to make a full recovery and rejoined the team that April.

Hurley had four years of eligibility remaining at the time of joining the U-M program.