Bryce Underwood focused on bowl game, excited to meet Kyle Whittingham

No matter what he ends up doing in the future, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood isn’t focused on anything but the Wolverines’ bowl game at the end of the month.

With the program deep in preparation for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31, the discussion surrounding the team is currently focused on the future as U-M is set to formally introduce Kyle Whittingham as its next head coach on Sunday.

Underwood told reporters on Saturday that he is excited to meet his new head coach and learn more about him.

“Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is,” Underwood said. I don’t really know too much about him. I’m just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is.”

As for questions about his future, Underwood is not entertaining anything other than meeting his new head coach and getting his team ready for the game against Texas.

Underwood said he will have the appropriate discussions after the game and will make the best decision for his family.

“Right now we’re about to play this bowl game, so that’s the main focus in my head right now,” Underwood said. “After December 31st, we’ll figure it out.”

Those discussions will also include sitting down with Whittingham to talk football, scheme and anything else that comes to mind.

But there’s no hiding his excitement to learn more about his new coach and his eagerness to learn more about his resume.

“Those questions will come up as soon as I come up to him,” Underwood said regarding his discussions with Whittingham. “They’ll pop up right then and there. But right now, we’re focusing on practice today and the Bowl game.

“I seen his resume a little earlier today, actually. So I’m just excited to ask him a few questions, get to that point, and things like that.”