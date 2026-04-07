Celebrate Michigan Basketball's historic 2026 national championship with a limited edition ball

Michigan fans know not every season earns a permanent spot in the collection. This one did.

Some years are memorable. Some carry a little more weight because of who wears the uniform, the standard, and what it takes to live up to it in Ann Arbor. When a season feels bigger, the pieces that come out of it should too.

That’s why this limited-edition Michigan commemorative basketball stands out.

It’s officially licensed, limited to 2,026 made, and designed like something that actually belongs in a Maize-and-Blue collection. Not a throwaway. Not a generic souvenir. A real piece tied to a season Michigan fans will remember.

And that’s what makes it worth having. For the people who followed every game, felt every swing, and know this program well enough to recognize when a team leaves its mark, this is the kind of piece you grab while you still can.

Because once they’re gone, they’re gone. And the fans who get one will be the ones who saw exactly what this season was worth.

Use promo code MAIZENBLUE for $15 off your order.

Order yours today!