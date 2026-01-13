Skip to main content
Michigan
Chris Bracy Gives Michigan a Physical, Versatile Answer in the Secondary

by: Trevor McCue34 minutes ago
Michigan’s portal work in the secondary took a meaningful step forward Monday night with the commitment of former Memphis DB Chris Bracy, a veteran safety whose game is built on physicality, instincts, and disruption. At a time when the Michigan Wolverines are replacing multiple defensive backs lost to the transfer portal, Bracy arrives as a ready-made solution — not a developmental flyer, but a player with a clearly defined role and proven production at the FBS level.

