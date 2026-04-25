Dallas Cowboys select Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham No. 92 overall in 2026 NFL Draft

The state of Texas has been kind to the Michigan football program during the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Dallas Cowboys have selected Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham No. 92 overall on Friday.

Barham is the third Wolverine to be selected on Friday and the second player to land in the state of Texas, joining Marlin Klein, who was selected by the Houston Texans earlier in the night. Fellow EDGE Derrick Moore was the first Wolverine of the night to be selected, as he is headed to the Detroit Lions.

Barham spent two seasons in Ann Arbor after joining the program in 2024 as a transfer from Maryland, where he primarily played linebacker for the Wolverines, only to make a position change to defensive end, where he spent most of the 2026 season, and where the consensus believes his game translates the best at the next level.

Barham appeared in 25 games for the Wolverines, where he posted 98 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 5 pass deflections, and a forced fumble.