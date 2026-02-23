Dominic Nichols Generating Early Buzz as Michigan’s Edge Breakout

Michigan doesn’t enter 2026 with proven answers off the edge. It enters with opportunity. With Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, and Jaishawn Barham off to the NFL, the Wolverines must replace the bulk of last season’s pass-rush production. Cam Brandt and Dominic Nichols handled the next-most snaps in rotational roles last year, but neither filled the stat sheet in a way that quells concerns about a defensive front that underwhelmed relative to expectations.