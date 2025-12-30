Dusty May lauds Michigan's hiring of Kyle Whittingham: 'I'm a fan'

Michigan basketball coach Dusty May is no longer the new kid on the block in terms of those coaching a program in Ann Arbor without a prior tie to the university; that distinction now belongs to new football coach Kyle Whittingham, who was formally introduced as the program’s 22nd head coach in its history on Sunday.

In his second year in Ann Arbor, it’s abundantly clear that May has acclimated well to life in Ann Arbor and understands what coaching at a place like U-M entails.

Which is why he won’t be giving Whittingham much advice, as his track record and experience speak for themselves.

“Well, as far as message to him, he doesn’t need any message from me,” May told the media on Monday. “He’s been doing it for a long time, and I’ve heard only great things about him. I have a couple friends that actually played basketball at Utah. They’re connected to that university, and immediately after him getting the job, they were sending me messages about how much we’re going to enjoy working with him and cheering for his teams. So, I’m a fan. I think his ability to coach ball is obviously at the highest level.”

Instead of giving advice, May would rather seek it directly from Whittingham. As someone who has invested so much time into building teams and doing it consistently well for many years, May is well aware of Whittingham’s reputation and is looking forward to getting to know him.

“He seems like a really balanced family guy,” May said. “So I’m sure he’s someone that I’ll lean on for some advice and enjoy learning from because he’s done this at a high level for a long time. He’s very, very well respected in college athletics.”