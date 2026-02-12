Eight former U-M football players invited to 2026 NFL Combine

Now that Super Bowl LX is over, officially concluding the 2025 NFL season, the NFL Scouting Combine is next up on the league calendar. Coaches, General Managers and scouts will head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to lay eyes on the next crop of talent coming into the league.

For Michigan, eight players were invited to be scouted at the NFL Combine.

FB/TE Max Bredeson

Bredeson, a two-time captain and one of the best leaders in Michigan football history, will visit Lucas Oil Stadium for what seems like the 10th time in the last few years. Of course, Bredeson appeared in Indianapolis during all three of Michigan’s Big Ten championships, and he also represented the Wolverines at Big Ten Media Days in 2024.

WR Donaven McCulley

McCulley only spent one season in the winged helmet, and it was largely a forgettable one. The 6-foot-5 receiver was expected to be the team’s WR1 throughout the entirety of the season, but he finished with only 39 receptions for 588 yards and three scores. However, the senior’s big frame was enough to get him invited to the combine.

TE Marlin Klein

Klein’s decision to declare for the NFL Draft came as a surprise to some, but the tight end felt his draft stock was high enough to head to the league. The tight end caught 24 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown in his senior season with the program.

LB Jaishawn Barham

Barham spent two years in the Maize and Blue after a pair of seasons in College Park with the Maryland Terrapins. In two years in Ann Arbor, the 6-foot-3, 243-pound linebacker totaled 98 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.

DL Rayshaun Benny

Benny, who was committed to MSU before flipping to Michigan, played five years for Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman was never a star up front for the Wolverines, but he consistently improved over his five seasons with the program.

DL Derrick Moore

A captain in his last season in Ann Arbor, Moore was a force to be reckoned with on the edge for opposing offensive lines. At 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Moore racked up 10 sacks for U-M in his senior campaign.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Like Klein, Rolder’s decision to enter the draft surprised some, but nonetheless, the senior linebacker is off to the league after a career that was riddled with injuries. Rolder had a very solid campaign, but teams will be looking for health and consistency coming from the linebacker.

K Dominic Zvada

Zvada was the best kicker in the country two seasons ago, but he had an up-and-down 2025 campaign with the Maize and Blue. Zvada finished the 2025 season just 17-of-25 on field goals, which is considerably worse than the 21-of-22 he posted in 2024. Can the senior kicker find his groove for the combine?